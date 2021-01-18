https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/hopeless-insanity-ex-gitmo-prosecutor-who-lost-to-rep-madison-cawthorn-says-goper-is-guiltier-than-95-percent-of-the-detainees/

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been the target of media, Democrat & Resistance ire even before he entered Congress. After Cawthorn rose from his wheelchair to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor couldn’t help but turn it into a “direct rebuke” of those protesting police brutality. Also, a Lincoln Project adviser called Cawthorn “a little Nazi s**tstain,” among other things.

During the congressional race last year, Cawthorn’s Democrat opponent, Moe Davis, went way out of his way to try and prove that his Republican opponent loves him some Hitler. Oh, and Davis was also a lead prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay and thinks if anybody deserves to be at Gitmo, it’s Rep. Cawthorn:

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there…

And it’s only just the beginning.

Wow, that was… something else.

