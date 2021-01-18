https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/ready-horowitz-dni-ratcliffe-accuses-cia-of-covering-up-chinese-interference-in-2020-election

We should have known. Everything the Democrats insinuate against and project upon Trump is usually something they and their allies are concocting as we speak. They spent four years accusing Trump of colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. Now, according to the director of national intelligence (DNI), the Chinese were trying to interfere in the 2020 election, but the CIA stifled that information from getting out to lawmakers and the public, even as it pushed the Russian collusion hoax. Which party do you think is in bed – quite literally – with the Chinese?

Yesterday, the Washington Examiner published a letter DNI John Ratcliffe sent to Congress on January 7, warning that he does not believe “the majority view expressed by the Intelligence Community (IC) analysts fully and accurately reflects the scope of the Chinese government’s efforts to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections.”

Ratcliffe cited a report by the Intelligence Community’s analytic ombudsman Barry Zulauf, which was originally posted by the Examiner 10 days ago, accusing the CIA of applying a double standard when assessing Russian influence vs. Chinese influence in our elections.

“Given analytic differences in the way Russia and China analysts examined their targets, China analysts appeared hesitant to assess Chinese actions as undue influence or interference,” Zulauf wrote. “These analysts appeared reluctant to have their analysis on China brought forward because they tended to disagree with the Administration’s policies, saying in effect, I don’t want our intelligence used to support those policies.”

Here is the crux of Ratcliffe’s concern based on the Zulauf report:

So, we are just supposed to go on with our lives and pretend like there is nothing to do on the China front or the election integrity front?

What is so disconcerting is that Ratcliffe didn’t voice these concerns earlier last year or at least in November when the entire media and Trump’s own administration disregarded any concerns about election security and stifled any question of congressional or state legislative hearings.

The projection of the left is mind-boggling. Leftists accuse their opponents of sacking democracy while they lock down the Bill of Rights for an entire year and parade over 20,000 troops in our nation’s capital with no violent actors in sight. They talk about insecure elections for four years, but suddenly there is no problem with election security even as we know the Chinese are trying to interfere with elections and we had the most unusual process of casting ballots this year in our nation’s history. They accuse Trump of creating a Berlin wall to keep out foreign belligerents at our southern border but are now surrounding the people’s House with high walls to keep out Americans.

How any Republican can move on from this election without any effort at the state and federal levels to reform our elections is criminal. They refuse to even create an election commission, which was the entire purpose of objecting to certification of the election on January 6. Putting aside the issue with mail-in ballots, none of us have given enough thought to the electronic voting systems. The vulnerability to cyber attacks should concern everyone and indeed did concern the Democrats after the 2016 election.

A return to paper ballots should be a no-brainer for anyone who wants to secure our elections. But alas, at this pace, such a view will be deemed criminal speech that is not protected by the First Amendment. Rather than focusing our IC like laser beams on China counterintelligence, they will focus singularly on conservatives who raise concerns about them.

So next time you wonder why the IC is not focused on external threats to our security, just remember that we the people are the enemy. And that is exactly how the Chinese Communists want it.

