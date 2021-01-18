https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/hundreds-publishing-industry-push-ban-trump-book/

Hundreds of authors, editors and publishing agents have signed a letter demanding their own industry ban any book deals for Donald Trump.

The letter, titled “No Book Deals for Traitors,” has more than 250 people in the publishing world urging their colleagues not to let the president or any of his officials have a forum once he’s out of office.

“We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest – our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals,” wrote Barry Lyga, a novelist who organized the letter.

“As members of the writing and publishing community of the United States, we affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals.”

TRENDING: Republicans move to replace GOP canvasser who voted to certify Biden win

The letter, which invited more in the publishing industry to sign on, continued:

Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses. “Son of Sam” laws exist to prevent criminals from benefiting financially from writing about their crimes. In that spirit, those who enabled, promulgated, and covered up crimes against the American people should not be enriched through the coffers of publishing. Would you purchase a book written by President Donald Trump? 100% (62 Votes) 0% (0 Votes) We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words and we are tired of the industry we love enriching the monsters among us, and we will do whatever is in our power to stop it.

Among those who signed the letter are members of the five biggest publishing houses: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan.

Simon & Schuster made headlines recently by canceling a book contract for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a staunch ally of Trump.

The letter caught the attention of talk-radio giant Rush Limbaugh.

“These people are dumb-a** ignoramuses, and if they know they’re lying, they’re even worse,” Limbaugh said on his national broadcast Monday.

Referring to Barack Obama getting book deals despite the loss of American lives in Benghazi, he said: “It’s fine for our president who sat around and let people get killed.”

He also noted Hillary Clinton has cashed in on such deals, despite her involvement in Benghazi as well.

“She was right there doing nothing,” Limbaugh complained. “And they pay her more than what would ever be bought.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

