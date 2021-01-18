https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/25000-troops-authorized-bidens-inauguration-even-though-no-one-expected/
Hundreds of active duty troops have been deployed to Washington DC for the Inauguration Ceremony on Wednesday. The active duty troops with unique skill sets are now arriving. This is on top of the tens of thousands of National Guard troops in the city.
JUST IN – Pentagon has deployed hundreds of active-duty troops for inauguration security, including service members with expertise in handling chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, explosives, and medical teams skilled in trauma response (Politico)
Politico reported hours ago:
The Pentagon has authorized hundreds of active-duty troops to support enhanced security measures related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, as local law enforcement continues to track threats of violence in the nation’s capital in the days leading up to the ceremony, according to two defense officials.
The 750 active-duty personnel deployed this week include service members with expertise in handling chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological and explosive weapons, as well as explosive ordnance disposal and medical teams skilled in trauma response, said one defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive operations.
The Department of Defense has also authorized active-duty personnel to coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, medical personnel to conduct Covid-19 testing in support of the attending physician of Congress, and additional management and support personnel, the official said.
The news comes as authorities are in a heightened state of alert, scrambling on Monday morning to respond to a fire in the general area of the U.S. Capitol. While the Capitol was briefly placed on lockdown, upending a rehearsal for Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, the source of the fire turned out to be a propane tank that had exploded at a homeless camp nearby.
Overall thousands of troops will be in DC for the inauguration:
As of Monday morning, 21,500 National Guard troops were in Washington, D.C., according to a new update from the National Guard Bureau provided to American Military News.
In total, 25,000 National Guard troops had been authorized to deploy in the National Capitol Region (NCR) on Friday. The troops are arriving in support of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Why are 25,000 troops needed in Washington DC for Joe Biden’s Inauguration?
Just like his rallies, no one is going to show up!
Some may believe this to be a bit excessive.