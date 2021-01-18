https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/if-outside-seek-cover-west-front-of-the-capitol-evacuated-monday-morning-and-trumps-not-to-blame/

Tensions are obviously high around the U.S. Capitol, and there are tens of thousands of National Guard troops and others guarding Washington, D.C. in advance of Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration. There was an evacuation order Monday morning, and press were moved and sent a terse notice from the Capitol Police:

According to NBC News’ Pete Williams, it wasn’t planned. And there was no need for alarm.

Maybe it was Trump supporters who set the fire at the homeless encampment to draw security personnel away from the Capitol … our panel discusses this possibility next on CNN.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...