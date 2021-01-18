https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/18/if-you-wanted-biden-you-get-biden-and-you-dont-get-to-complain-n311756
About The Author
Related Posts
Leftist Revisits Herd Mentality Pandemic Responses, Her Conclusions Should Be a Wake up Call for America
December 23, 2020
Goya Foods CEO Opens Another Can: The Left 'Weaponized' the Pandemic and 'Essentially Declared Martial Law'
January 15, 2021
More Votes 'Found in a Drawer' in NY-22 Race
December 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy