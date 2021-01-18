https://www.theepochtimes.com/inauguration-at-capitol-will-show-resilience-of-american-democracy-biden-spokesperson_3660831.html

President-elect Joe Biden’s spokeswoman on Sunday reaffirmed plans to hold the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, saying it will highlight the “resilience of American democracy” amid safety concerns and a heightened security posture following last week’s violent breach of the complex. Incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” was asked whether she was sure that the inauguration would still take place at the Capitol in light of persistent worries about security. “That is certainly our plan,” Bedingfield said. “I think that will send an incredibly important visual image to the world about the resilience of American democracy, and so our plan and our expectation is that President-elect Biden will put his hand on the Bible with his family outside on the west side of the Capitol on the 20th.” Bedingfield said close coordination was taking place between members of the incoming administration and …

