https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-request-from-biden-team/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
2/ Biden’s transition team asked if it would be possible to determine which soldiers voted in GOP primaries or who have contributed to GOP candidates so commanders could station them away from the president-elect. The request was refused fueling their fear of attack. pic.twitter.com/NenzFkwEh6
— @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2021
Biden’s transition team claims there is a very real fear that members of the national guard who support President Trump might kill Biden during the inauguration so they’ve asked commanders to confiscate all ammo and magazines from the soldiers. Biden’s team asked if it would be possible to determine which soldiers voted in GOP primaries or who have contributed to GOP candidates so commanders could station them away from the president-elect.
The request was refused.