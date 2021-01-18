https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/its-a-miracle-ap-braces-america-for-biden-economic-boom-unseen-in-the-obama-and-trump-eras/

Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday, but even though he’s not yet in the White House, the prognosticators in the media are seeing great things in store on the economic front. This particular example comes courtesy of the Associated Press:

Shouldn’t the media at least try and pretend they’re going to be objective?

Obama might like a word with the AP before too long.

The media script is already written.

And we’re already seeing signs of that beginning to take shape.

The Nobel folks might as well start getting his prizes ready.

Even if there isn’t a boom the media will dutifully report it as such as long as the Democrats hold the White House.

