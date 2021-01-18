https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/its-a-miracle-ap-braces-america-for-biden-economic-boom-unseen-in-the-obama-and-trump-eras/

Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday, but even though he’s not yet in the White House, the prognosticators in the media are seeing great things in store on the economic front. This particular example comes courtesy of the Associated Press:

President-elect Joe Biden is taking office amid hints of an economic renewal. Despite the 9.8 million jobs lost due to the coronavirus, there are signs the U.S. is on the cusp of a kind of boom unseen in the Obama and Trump eras. https://t.co/ZfSqXXKFWp — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021

Shouldn’t the media at least try and pretend they’re going to be objective?

Wow, they’re already giving Biden better press than Obama and he hasn’t even started yet! https://t.co/Lm8dklLs5g — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2021

Obama might like a word with the AP before too long.

Wow such conveniently timed positive economic coverage — Hi 5 😀 (@the_hi_5_man) January 18, 2021

The media script is already written.

That’s what happens when blue states around the country keep their states locked down and then suddenly decide it’s time to open the week before Biden is inaugurated. It’s a BOOM! It’s a MIRACLE! No, it’s just disgusting, abusive politics. https://t.co/ukfvwnhY6U — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 19, 2021

And we’re already seeing signs of that beginning to take shape.

Good to know Biden is already the greatest President in history. https://t.co/M1vSYMlGsP — Jeffrey (@mrmonka) January 19, 2021

The Nobel folks might as well start getting his prizes ready.

They aren’t even waiting for Biden to be sworn in to give him credit for any improvement in economy. How does that work? Obama spent 8 yrs denying accountability, and the next four taking credit for Trump’s economy, but Biden gets credit before he gets the keys to the WH? 🤔 https://t.co/BjIROpJyVG — Tested Limits (@Myhiddenmadness) January 19, 2021

Biden is going to take credit for the Trump economy after he takes credit for Operation Warp Speed. Plagiarism is all he knows. https://t.co/LzybiE3Nea — FugitiveMama on Gab, Parler, Clouthub, Locals (@FMto100power) January 19, 2021

Because Democrat governors will now magically say COVID is going down and reopen their states? https://t.co/LPyYTuyoiZ — Zane Lewis (D&RGW Railfan) (@1776Railfan) January 19, 2021

There will be no economic boom with the proposed minimum wage hikes and reclassifying 59M (36% of the workforce and growing) gig workers as employees. https://t.co/i63mlwDRRw — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 19, 2021

Even if there isn’t a boom the media will dutifully report it as such as long as the Democrats hold the White House.

