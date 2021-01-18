https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600659405db3705aa0a5765f
In one of the most extraordinary passages of his most extraordinary book, C.S. Lewis, the 20th century’s greatest Christian apologist, wrote of Jesus Christ……
Have you heard about Our Democracy™ lately? If you have, you’ve probably heard that President Donald J. Trump is the biggest threat to Our Democracy™ in history….
My longtime friend and former college roommate recently asked me a thought-provoking question: if America’s Big Tech platforms can blatantly and with impunity……
President Trump plans on leaving the Swamp on Wednesday morning before the inauguration. Trump will fly to Palm Beach to begin his post-presidency. His approval rating stands at 48% in the latest Rasm…