For readers (especially our homebound readers with flexible schedules), tomorrow from 12:50 – 2 pm Pacific time (3:50- 5 Eastern) I’ll once again be sparring with political scientist Thomas Mann on the general topic, “How Will Biden Govern?” on a webinar that is free and open to the public. Prof. Terri Bimes, who teaches the presidency at Berkeley, will moderate the discussion. We plan on taking audience questions, though Tom and I do tend to be a bit long-winded at times.

We’re still refining the scope of what we’ll try to cover, since this is an overbroad question, but we’ll likely spend a little time pondering just how Republicans may engage Biden, how impeachment may play out, and what the legacy of Trump is for the near and long-term.

Plan on joining if you can. The poster below is the link to watch: https://berkeley.zoom.us/my/american.democracy.

