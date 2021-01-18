https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-gunn-dave-bautista-accuse-ted-cruz-of-treason

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and actor Dave Bautista have accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of betraying America and committing treason for challenging the 2020 Electoral College votes.

“You incited an insurrection by spreading lies you knew were lies & that you’re a traitor to your country [Ted Cruz], you freakish frog-chlamydia hybrid?” tweeted James Gunn on Saturday.

Okay yeah cool, I like Doritos too, but what about the part where you incited an insurrection by spreading lies you knew were lies & that you’re a traitor to your country, @tedcruz, you freakish frog-chlamydia hybrid? #ExpelTedCruz https://t.co/3EVDPzjUAz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2021

James Gunn later attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), calling him a “syphilitic invertebrate piece-of-sh**.”

“Syphilitic invertebrate piece-of-shit Lindsey Graham blames Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol being stormed instead of Republicans who egged them & told them where her office was OR on or the President who refused to call the National Guard,” he tweeted.

Syphilitic invertebrate piece-of-shit Lindsey Graham blames Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol being stormed instead of Republicans who egged them & told them where her office was OR on or the President who refused to call the National Guard. @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/2v9M8M2SSa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2021

Dave Bautista, who played Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” shared a petition calling for the expulsion of Ted Cruz from the U.S. Senate.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/EMdoeVn8KH — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 17, 2021

In 2018, Disney fired Gunn from the hit Marvel franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy” when some conservatives unveiled several old tweets in which the director made many sexually offensive references. “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place” was just one of many shocking examples. At the time, Gunn said his jokes were from a different era of his life — as a shock jock and provocateur.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he said in a statement. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

The “Guardians” cast concurred with James’ apology in an open letter addressed to fans. “The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love,” read the letter. “In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.”

One year later, Disney reversed its decision and hired Gunn back to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” Speaking with Deadline after the fallout, James Gunn said he hoped to become more compassionate in the ways he spoke about other people online.

“I feel and have felt bad for a while about some of the ways I spoke publicly; some of the jokes I made, some of the targets of my humor, just the unintentional consequences of not being more compassionate in what I’m putting out there,” Gunn said. “I know that people have been hurt by things that I’ve said, and that’s still my responsibility, that I wasn’t as compassionate as I should be in what I say. I feel bad for that and take full responsibility.”

