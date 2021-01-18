https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarbough-conspiracy-lawsuit-msnbc/2021/01/18/id/1006098

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said in a recent interview that he might sue President Donald Trump once he leaves office for repeatedly promoting a conspiracy theory that the former Florida congressman was involved in the death of his aide.

“I called lawyers after about the 10th time he accused me of murder,” Scarborough said in an interview with the Times Radio that aired on Sunday.

In one instance last May, Trump tweeted: “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator?”

The president was apparently referencing the death of Lori Klausutis, who died after hitting her head after she collapsed, possibly due to a preexisting heart condition. Police at the time did not find any evidence of foul play in her death, according to The Washington Post.

“I get the best lawyer in New York, the best lawyer in D.C. who was supposed to be the best for handling these sort of defamation cases and they said, ‘Well you can’t sue the president because he’s the president and he’s got immunity,’ which I disagree with,” the MSNBC host continued.

“I think there may be a challenge there and I may sue him in the future,” Scarborough said.

“I am going to go back to the lawyer after he leaves office and I’m going to make sure — because why should a president be immune from a lawsuit if he does something like that?” he added later in the interview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

