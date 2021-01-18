https://www.dailywire.com/news/josh-hawleys-book-big-tech-picked-up-by-conservative-publisher-after-cancellation

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has found a new publisher for his book after Simon & Schuster dumped him following his objection to certifying the 2020 presidential election.

The conservative publishing house Regnery has picked up Hawley’s book, titled “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” for a May 4 release date. Simon & Schuster cut Hawley’s book on Jan. 7 following a riot on Capitol Hill over the certification of electors.

BREAKING: @HawleyMO signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster cancels book. Pre-order your copy of “The Tyranny of Big Tech” here: https://t.co/VoO4t4AqPw https://t.co/mH39qSarKP — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) January 18, 2021

Hawley’s original publisher backed out of the deal, citing the riot and accusing the senator of playing a “role” in the attack on the Capitol. Reporting suggests that the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 7 was organized over social media weeks in advance of the Electoral College vote. During the riot, Hawley tweeted out a statement condemning the violence and calling for the perpetrators to be prosecuted.

“Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job,” Hawley said in a Jan. 6 message.

Simon & Schuster dropped Hawley the next day.

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” the publisher said.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” it continued. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley hit back at the publishing house, accusing it of launching a “direct attack on the First Amendment” and threatening legal action.

“This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,” the Missouri senator said in a statement.

“Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of,” he added. “I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

In addition to Simon & Schuster, Loews Hotels has also cut ties with Hawley for objection to the certification of the election. Over the weekend, the hotel canceled a planned fundraiser for Hawley at the Loews Portofino Bay Resort at Universal Studios Orlando.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels,” the hospitality company said on Saturday.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

