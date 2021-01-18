https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/kamala-harris-resigns-senate-2-days-inauguration/

Kamala Harris finally resigned from her senate seat on Monday just 2 days before the presidential inauguration.

Harris formally submitted a letter of resignation for her senate seat to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

A 50-50 senate gives Kamala Harris a very powerful tie-breaker role as US Vice President.

Gavin Newsom appointed scandal-ridden California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in the US Senate.

It appears Alex Padilla illegally purchased his senate seat.

Alex Padilla is a crooked Democrat politician who has been swimming in the California swamp for decades.

Padilla’s office took grant money from a Coronavirus stimulus package and funneled it to the Biden-linked firm to influence the federal election.

Republicans on the House Oversight and House Administration Committees last month demanded an investigation into Alex Padilla over a “highly questionable” taxpayer-funded $35 million no-bid contract his office gave to a firm linked to the Biden campaign.

