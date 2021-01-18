https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/katie-couric-trump-supporters-need-deprogrammed-video/

Nothing says unity like “deprogramming” the opposition.

For ‘reportedly’ winning an election with 81 million votes Democrats sure are angry?

Katie Couric wants Trump supporters “deprogrammed.”

The Post-Millennial reported:

Former co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show Katie Couric ripped the Republicans in Congress who voted against impeaching President Donald Trump and certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“And the question is: How are we going to really, almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?” Couric said during an appearance Friday night on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”