Katie Couric says Trump supporters need to be ‘deprogrammed’
‘And the question is: How are we going to really, almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump? It is so shocking, not only are they not conceding, Bill, but there’s thoughts that there might have been some collusion among members of Congress. Some are refusing to go through magnetometers—or whatever you call them—to check for weapons.’