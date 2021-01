https://www.theepochtimes.com/kenney-moe-condemn-bidens-plan-to-scrap-keystone-xl-on-day-1-of-presidency_3660880.html

OTTAWA—The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are condemning Joe Biden’s plan to scrap the Keystone XL pipeline expansion on his first day as U.S. president. Biden’s plan is outlined in transition documents seen by The Canadian Press. Jason Kenney and Scott Moe say halting construction on the controversial project will be disastrous for both the Canadian and U.S. economies. Kenney says his government—which announced a $1.5 billion investment into the expansion last year—is prepared to “use all legal avenues available to protect its interest in the project.” Moe, meanwhile, is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with Biden and says his government will be in touch with its contacts in Washington. Trudeau has so far been silent on the issue, but his ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, is defending the pipeline, saying it fits into Canada’s climate plan and promises good jobs. TC Energy Corp. doubled down on …

