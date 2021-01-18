https://www.dailywire.com/news/kristy-swanson-demands-her-removal-from-all-john-hughes-movies-if-trump-gets-erased-from-home-alone-2

After actor Macaulay Culkin expressed support for erasing President Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” outspoken conservative actress Kristy Swanson (the original “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer”) has demanded she be removed from all John Hughes movies.

Last week, Macaulay Culkin said “Sold” to a Twitter user who proposed a petition to erase Trump’s brief appearance in the 1990s Christmas comedy.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Swanson denounced the proposal as yet another example of “cancel culture” and then demanded she be removed from all John Hughes movies; she had brief appearances in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and in “Pretty In Pink.”

“If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie ‘Home Alone,’ then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, ‘Pretty In Pink’ and ‘Ferris Buhler’s Day Off,’” she wrote.

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

Fellow celebrities immediately jumped on Kristy Swanson.

“I’m sorry. Who are you?” responded Jane Lynch.

I’m sorry. Who are you? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021

“This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America?” tweeted Patton Oswalt.

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021

During the 2019 Christmas season, it appeared that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) cut President Trump’s cameo in the movie “Home Alone 2” for political reasons; that theory was, however, debunked. Those edits were made in 2014 before Trump ran for president.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot,” the CBC said in a statement. “These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

According to Matt Damon, Trump also had a cameo in the Oscar-winning movie “Scent of a Woman” that was left on the cutting room floor.

"The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part," Damon said. "[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls*** shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino's like, 'Hello, Mr. Trump!' — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in 'Home Alone 2' they left it in." Despite being pressed by social justice warriors, actor Ben Stiller said that President Trump's appearance in the 2001 hit "Zoolander" would remain, noting that his cameo was a spur of the moment opportunity at the VH1 Fashion Awards red carpet pre-show. "We were shooting at the now defunct VH1 Fashion Awards … and as people were coming up the red carpet, we pulled them aside and asked them to talk about Derek Zoolander, and so Trump and Melania did that," Stiller told The Daily Beast in early 2020. "I've had people reach out to me and say, 'You should edit Donald Trump out of 'Zoolander,' but at the end of the day, that was a time when that exists and that happened." "There were so many movies [back then] that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump," Stiller said. "He represented a certain thing," he later added. RELATED: Ben Stiller Refuses To Remove Trump From 'Zoolander'

