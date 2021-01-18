https://noqreport.com/2021/01/18/lessons-from-history-america-is-not-doomed/

TRY AS THEY MAY, THEY CANNOT ERASE HISTORY

What happened happened. After I have studied history all these years, no matter how many statues you tear down or how much you try to censor the historical record, you cannot take it away from my memory. But the tragedy is not for old folks like myself. America will suffer going forward when younger generations do not have the benefit of objectively studying things that happened in past eras here in America and around the world. As a baby boomer, I learned about the Great Depression and World War II from my parents’ generation. I was also brought up learning about our heritage as the freest citizens on the face of planet Earth.

Those who recall these events either firsthand or through formal study and even from oral tradition must urgently ensure that our children and grandchildren know what has gone before. We do not want to be the last generation who kept America the way our Founders fought for and bled for and entrusted us to cherish and preserve. Their sacrifices shall not be in vain!

Why is this so urgent, you ask? Even if you are one of our many friends, and also our enemies, around the globe, what affects America will affect you in the very near future if not already.

IMMUTABLE TRUTHS

“The cause of America is, in a great measure, the cause of all mankind.” Thomas Paine

Nearly two and a half centuries have passed, but those words still ring true to those who have ears to hear and eyes to see. Whether you’re in Kazakhstan or Botswana, as goes America, so goes the world.

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” Patrick Henry

Those of you who have fought for your liberties, whatever your home country, you realize that life is never given to us on a silver platter. We must earn and maintain our freedoms or we shall forever suffer tyranny. So I implore everybody outside the United States right now to abstain from opining on events that are happening here in this country this week. Hold your breath that your homeland does not suffer this kind of agony among patriots. Those of you already living under oppression fully empathize with these words. You would throw off your evil masters at the very first opportunity and you will do so.

EXISTENTIAL ISSUES

This is not about politics and it is most certainly not about personalities. It doesn’t revolve around Donald John Trump or Joseph Robinette Biden. It doesn’t revolve around Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin. It centers upon the people taking responsibility for ensuring their own destiny and not forfeiting it by defaulting it to tyrants to determine in their behalf.

There will always be those who think they know what’s best for others than they know for themselves. There are also those who know otherwise but simply use that lame philosophy to impose their own will and to establish and perpetuate their own power. It all amounts to ego and greed. Your enemies will do precisely what you allow them to do and no more.

DISTINGUISHING FACT FROM FICTION

As free speech is being censored in violation of the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, patriots are struggling to ascertain what is actually happening in the real world. Beware of disinformation which abounds. As all three branches of our American government have proven themselves untrustworthy due to corruption and self-interest, as major conduits of social media are throttled or extinguished, we must use our good judgment and common sense to see through the fake news which deliberately continues to try to draw us into a trap.

We are told that the inauguration of Joe Biden is both inevitable and to be held in a virtual environment without the usual throng of people on the DC Mall, as our nation’s capital has been locked down into red zones and green zones with limited access. If it were true that 80 million people voted for this man and virtually none of us actually voted for Donald Trump, what are they worried about? It seems they don’t even believe their own lies.

Estimates are of 25,000 to 35,000 National Guard troops securing the entire area from the Lincoln Memorial past the White House and Washington Monument and beyond Congress to the Supreme Court. We have no way of assessing reports that troops are actually being vetted for their political proclivities as to whether they can be trusted. The same thing apparently has been applied to members of the U.S. Secret Service.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff went so far as to issue a memorandum stating that they would ensure that Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20th. Our military which is supposed to be apolitical has taken a political stance. As of this moment, they have only one Commander-in-Chief and his name is Donald Trump. Their only responsibility is to follow lawful orders.

As a journalist, I don’t make the news, I just report it honestly. The United States military should not be the story, rather they should still be subject to our constitutional process of civilian control of the Secretary of Defense and Commander-in-Chief, who is the incumbent President. Neither a President-Elect nor a Speaker of the House of Representatives should have any say-so whatsoever or influence upon decisions or actions by those Four Star Generals and Admirals in the Pentagon. National Guard unless placed on active duty still are responsible to the Governor of their home state, but he or she, whatever his or her political sensitivities, should not in any way let that become part of this most contentious election and inauguration of our lifetimes.

I’ve used the analogy of a baseball umpire before, but the best one is the one whose name you do not remember after the game. If every civilian and military leader abides by this principle, we will survive this week unscathed. Of course, none of us is so naïve as to think politicians will cease to be politicians. But I admonish everyone in uniform who is maintaining authority in our nation’s capital this week, to make sure you understand exactly and comply with your chain-of-command. Whether you have brass on your collar or stripes on your sleeve, your political opinions don’t matter in this. They don’t matter to you and they should not matter to anybody else because you have sworn an Oath to the U.S. Constitution just as did all our civilian leaders.

That’s why I don’t want to hear rumors about what rogue military members might do during the inauguration, which I am not even going to repeat. Your Commander-in-Chief is Donald Trump at least until 12 noon Eastern Standard Time next Wednesday, January 20, 2021. If at that time, Joe Biden becomes your Commander-in-Chief, I pray that God will grant him wisdom such as he has never before demonstrated.

DOES THE PERSON MAKE THE OFFICE OR DOES THE OFFICE MAKE THE PERSON?

The answer to that is BOTH! Donald Trump is much more than the celebrity billionaire that he was before he became President of the United States. The presidency likewise has been greatly enhanced by the patriotism and dedication of our 45th President. It is as of this writing nothing like it was under Barack Hussein Obama II and certainly nothing like what it would have been under Hillary Rodham Clinton.

A lot can and will transpire in the next two and a half days. But, if Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th president, while he undoubtedly will change the nature of the office, I can only pray to Almighty God that the awesome responsibility of that office will have as positive an impact upon him as it did upon his immediate predecessor. I wouldn’t say that it really changed Alley Cat Bill Clinton or Manchurian Candidate Barry Soetoro. It could have but both let their egos get in the way.

Joe Biden is like a leaf floating on the breeze. When the wind changes, so does his direction. For nearly five decades in government, he has been nothing more than an opportunist enriching himself and his family at the expense of the national good. There is no valid way a government employee should become super wealthy.

Most recently, Joe Biden has let his family connections and opportunism make him susceptible to foreign influence, particularly by the Chinese Communist Party. But, if he does sit down at that big desk in the Oval Office with all the history behind it and if he gazes at the portraits of previous Presidents all around the White House, we can only hope that there is still a heart somewhere inside of him that can be touched. He’s been in the White House enough as VP, but being the ultimate decision-maker would be a totally new experience for him.

A daily intelligence briefing on all the crises around the world, with suggested options laid out by both civilian and military Subject Matter Experts, should get the due attention of any man or woman. Even if he is Joe Biden or she is Kamala Harris. Whichever of them it is must somehow squelch the tendency to politicize events that can mean life or death to Americans and to our allies.

So yes, Joe Biden would change the presidency like Obama’s radicalism on steroids. But, we must hope there is one redeeming factor in knowing that the very survival of our country depends upon a prudent and timely decision and commensurate action. Frankly, Benghazi does not bode well. I may be proven wrong but I really believe that Joe Biden could not abandon America the way that Barack Obama has. We may or may not find out.

If God intends to do a miracle, He has purposely waited till the last minute so there will be no doubt that He is the one and not we ourselves Who has saved America from a dismal Marxist destiny. Undoubtedly, the Christians in China and Iran are praying for you and me and pleading to the Good Lord Above for America to still remain that shining city set on a hill whose light cannot be hidden.

If elections in the United States of America can no longer be trusted as the gold standard, there is zero hope for the rest of the world. That’s why regardless of their political leanings, every world leader should desire greatly that the integrity of America’s presidential election in 2020 must be preserved.

A GOOD EXAMPLE SET BY A TINY COUNTRY

The Republic of Palau is now an independent nation and member of the U.N. For many years after the Second World War, it was part of the Trust Territories of the Pacific Islands administered by the United States, now in a Compact of Free Association with this country. In the Western Pacific, not far from the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao, Palau has only about 22,000 citizens in its small archipelago.

To one of the few countries still recognizing Taipei rather than Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party has been trying to extend its hegemony, threatening Palau in many ways including economically. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made a personal visit to Palau during the last months of his tenure. Palau is reportedly willing to let the U.S. Air Force have joint-use of strategic military facilities.

The reason I bring this up is that it very much relates to our own election here in America. I much appreciate my friend and colleague, Dr. Rieko Hayakawa of Japan, for her many decades of service to Pacific Island Countries and for her personal particular expertise and knowledge of Palau.

China tried very hard to influence this election in Palau, but they failed. Unfortunately, China succeeded in influencing this election in the United States. This is an example where a huge world power should learn from the wisdom of our friends and historical allies half a world away in Palau. Both countries had their elections on November 3rd. Palau will inaugurate Surangel Whipps Jr. on January 21st, which due to the International Date Line will be January 20th in America. China was unable to put Raynold Oiluch into power as its puppet in Palau.

I’m afraid this means that the citizens of Palau were much more discerning during this election than the citizens of the United States of America to recognize and offset interference by a hostile foreign power.

THE PEOPLE, WITH GOD’S HELP, ARE THE ULTIMATE POWER

Regardless of whether we have a good Head of State or a bad one, just as when God allowed ancient Israel to install evil Kings to teach them a lesson, We the People are ultimately responsible for the future of our nation and our own destiny. Jesus, the King of Kings, took on the form of a man to show us a new way by giving us a new heart. He was both fully God and fully man. That is the magnificent mystery of the Incarnation.

Whether He sends a miracle and Donald Trump begins his second term or whether Joe Biden will be our next American President, Jesus Christ is still on the Throne. Even His disciples who were with Him everyday while He was on Earth the first time did not fully comprehend His Divine Nature.

Luke 8:25 “Where is your faith?” [Jesus] asked his disciples. In fear and amazement they asked one another, “Who is this? He commands even the winds and the water, and they obey him.”

I can’t tell you what God will do this week but I know that God can do anything!

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

(function() {

var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type = ‘text/javascript’; sc.async = true;

sc.src = ‘//mixi.media/data/js/92936.js’; sc.charset = ‘utf-8’;

var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s);

}());

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.





First Name





Last Name





Email Address



Phone Number





Comments

Submit

The post Lessons from history: America is NOT doomed appeared first on NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

