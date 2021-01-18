https://www.oann.com/liberal-media-pushes-to-deprogram-republicans-supporting-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=liberal-media-pushes-to-deprogram-republicans-supporting-president-trump

UPDATED 3:25 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

The liberal media appears to be following the lead of Big Tech. Recent efforts have emerged from the left to continue to silence conservative voices.

The most recent example of calls to so-called “deprogram” the right came from former NBC and CBS journalist Katie Couric.

On Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Couric discussed congressional Republicans who continued to stand behind President Trump and voted against impeachment.

She said, “the question is, how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?”

Just last week, Washington Post editor and MSNBC contributor Eugene Robinson said the same of President Trump’s supporters.

“There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed,” Robinson said. “They are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult, and have to be deprogrammed.”

Trump’s followers are going to be like a doomsday cult when the appointed day comes and the asteroid doesn’t hit. — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) January 6, 2021

The calls to deprogram Republicans came as Big Tech has banned conservatives, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as the latest GOP target. Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily blocked following her criticism of Georgia’s election results.

The efforts from liberals could worsen under the incoming administration with the formation of a close relationship between Joe Biden and Big Tech.

Former top-level employees of Facebook, Google and Twitter are preparing to join the Biden administration, giving Big Tech even more influence on censorship and the future of Section 230.

