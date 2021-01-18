https://www.dailywire.com/news/liz-cheney-censured-for-vote-to-impeach-trump

The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, has censured Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“The censure resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee,” The Washington Times reported. “It included a demand that Ms. Cheney appear before the committee to explain her actions.”

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, according to the Times.

The resolution says Cheney defied the will of most Wyoming Republican voters when she voted in favor of the Democrats’ rushed impeachment article, denying President Trump due process.

Last week, the Wyoming Republican Party slammed Cheney over her impeachment position.

“The wind in Wyoming has been horrendous today—with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. That is nothing compared to the whirlwind created by Representative Cheney’s announcement that she would be voting to impeach President Trump, and her subsequent follow-through of doing just that,” the party said in a statement, according to The Daily Wire. “There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received. Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time. The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions.”

“This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic,” Cheney herself said in a statement last Tuesday.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough,” she continued. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

“Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I will vote to impeach the President,” she announced.

Last Monday, House Democrats released their single article of impeachment against the president for allegedly inciting what they claimed was an “insurrection” at the Capitol, The Daily Wire reported.

Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” the article of impeachment alleges. “Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, interfered with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

At the “Save America Rally” that preceded the riot at the Capitol, Trump told supporters to “peacefully” march to the Capitol and “cheer” on the members of Congress who were objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote.

“… We’re going to walk down to the Capitol — and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump told supporters. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated,” the president claimed.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump added. “Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for the integrity of our elections.”

