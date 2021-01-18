https://headlineusa.com/biden-make-america-california/

The Los Angeles Times announced in a Sunday headline that it is Democrat Joe Biden‘s plan to “Make America California Again,” despite the state’s ongoing shutdowns, rolling blackouts, forest fires, high crime, homelessness and unemployment.

The paper said California will serve as the “de facto policy think tank of the Biden–Harris administration,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“California has never had a Democrat on a national ticket, much less a ticket that won,” said former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis.

“Kamala Harris will be in all the meetings and have the last word with the president after they are over,” he continued. “She’ll be sharing ideas, innovations and breakthroughs from California that might help solve problems on the national level.”

Plus, Biden has nominated radical Californians to positions of power in his Cabinet:

state Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services

former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Energy secretary

longtime bureaucrat Alejandro Mayorkas, who worked in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as Homeland Security secretary

Twitter users argued against the prospect of a United States of California.

The Dems have apparently learned NOTHING – it is exactly CA’s high-tax, low-service, unaffordable, sanctimonious virtue-signaling paradigm that led to Trump. Doubling down on that strategy courts civil war. CA is a wealthy “nation state” yet the highest functional poverty @ 18% pic.twitter.com/GD7Qm45voi — Ken Broad (@Metis65) January 17, 2021

California ain’t it… people live on the street. People need mental health, support. Streets are dirty. Violence in the streets. Taxes…. — Jason Grijalva (@JayThatGuy88) January 17, 2021

As California deteriorates, 135,600 more residents left the state than new residents entered from July 2019 to July 2020, which was California’s third highest one-year loss.

Rather than implementing a steady and moderate administration to stop the bleedings, Californians advocate radical changes.

“California is not just about pushing the envelope, it is about tearing it apart,” said former state Senate leader Kevin de León. “The state is full of disruptors and malcontents who are impatient and have no problem challenging the status quo.”

