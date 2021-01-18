https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/mehdi-hasan-says-maga-terrorists-are-more-dangerous-than-al-qaeda-was-after-9-11-because-they-have-fox-news/

We’ll take MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan at his word when he says he’s not trying to downplay 9/11, on the condition that he not think we’re in any way trying to downplay the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The more we’re hearing about it, the more it sounds like groups planned the attack in advance, with some reasonable Trump supporters simply following through the broken doors when they shouldn’t have.

Hasan did a segment on his show where he argued that what he calls MAGA terrorism — domestic terrorism by the far-right — is more of a threat to the country than even al Qaeda … after 9/11, of course.

See if you can make it through all five reasons he thinks that way, but when he says No. 5 is that al Qaeda didn’t have cable news channels on its side — and then cuts to video of Tucker Carlson — is where we tap out.

Last night, on the @MehdiHasanShow, I gave my top 5 reasons why I believe the far right domestic terror threat is more dangerous than even Al Qaeda after 9/11. At number 5: Al Qaeda didn’t have cable news channels endorsing its world view.pic.twitter.com/wwL185HVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 16, 2021

Yeah I’m worried about far right terrorism too my dude, but it’s weird to say it’s more dangerous than Al Qaeda while starting your comparison the day after Al Qaeda killed 3,000 people https://t.co/gyNz2Y3V3v — Christoph (@Halalcoholism) January 18, 2021

Rule number one of discussing Islamic terrorism is starting the clock on 9/12/01. — Sam Jacobs (@SamJacobs1776) January 18, 2021

LOL, that’s not true even if you’re a weasel like Hasan and start the clock on 9/12/2001 and restrict Muslim terrorism to only al Qaeda. — Robert N. Lee (@robertnlee) January 18, 2021

Yeah… Lots of people have been doing that for a very long time now. It must drive them nuts that they can’t bring up Oklahoma City without including 9/11 in their timeframe. — B.Bravo (@steverific) January 18, 2021

Mehdi Hasan will always be awful. I don’t disagree that homegrown far right terrorism is likely a bigger threat than Islamist terrorism in the United States, but Al Qaeda post 9/11 is a huge stretch. — Marxist Soccer (@MarxistSoccer) January 18, 2021

There’s literally nothing in the last twenty years to suggest far-right terrorism is even close to being as dangerous as jihadi terrorism. You can effortlessly reel off a list of terror attacks by jihadis that killed and maimed thousands. You can’t with the far-right. — Real Brocialism (@RealBrocialism) January 18, 2021

We’ve been assured by the media and by U.S. intelligence that far-right terrorism is far and away the biggest threat to the country.

Twice as many people die from being crushed by falling vending machines as right wing terrorism for the past 20 years. Of course, vending machines never took over the capital. — Victor Laszlo (@LaszloVictory) January 18, 2021

This is what 7 ISIS terrorists achieved in France where guns are illegal. 10,000 trumpards, in a country literally awash with firearms, resulted in 5 deaths. one of which was death by fire extinguisher. I’m going to stick my neck out & say the ISIS guys are the more dangerous. pic.twitter.com/yS3dycuTbQ — Balthazar Grimm (@BalthazarGrimm) January 18, 2021

Again, not to minimize the attack on the Capitol, but weren’t three of those five deaths by natural causes, or did we hear incorrectly? We’d also heard that most of the planning occurred on Facebook, even though Parler was the website pulled down.

Do we believe right-wing domestic terrorism is real? Yes. Do we believe that the attack on the Capitol is going to be used as a pretense to try to pull down more sites (and possibly cable channels) as they did with Parler? Yes.

Damn Mehdi still didn’t get that CNN gig he covets so much yet — Pierre (@InTheseJungles) January 18, 2021

Also, al-Qaeda sympathizers don’t have a cable channel because they have satellite channels. — Thrasymachos emeine spiti (@SethimusTwitius) January 18, 2021

We’re still trying to tie in Tucker Carlson with right-wing terrorism. Let’s just agree that terrorism is bad no matter who does it, OK?

Hey, speaking of silencing cable channels, check this out from Brian Stelter’s show:

.@alexstamos: “We have to turn down the capability of Conservative influencers–There are people on YouTube that have a larger audience than daytime CNN.” ‘OAN & Newsmax have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast bringing them into millions of homes’ pic.twitter.com/uC0OcqmQJP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 17, 2021

