http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ybzWlhYc5A8/

First lady Melania Trump bid farewell to the American people Monday, thanking them for the opportunity to serve them.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your first lady,” she said. “To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever.”

The first lady reflected on her time at the White House in a pre-recorded video posted on social media ahead of her departure from the White House this week.

“The past four years have been unforgettable,” she said. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

The first lady spoke of the service members, military heroes and their families, members of law enforcement, children in hospitals, mothers fighting an opioid addiction, and the caregivers of babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome that she had met.

“When I think about these meaningful experiences I’m humbled to have the opportunities to represent a nation with such kind and generous people,” she said.

Melania Trump also thanked all of the nurses, doctors, medical professionals, truck drivers, front line, and manufacturing workers who continued to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

She urged all Americans to use “caution and common sense” to protect vulnerable populations from the virus.

“In the midst of hardships we have seen the best of America shine through,” she said.

Trump also spoke against violence but did not specifically refer to the group of Trump supporters that stormed Capitol Hill last week.

“Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified,” she said.

The White House / YouTube

She also revisited the success of her “Be Best” initiative to help improve children’s lives in the country.

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

