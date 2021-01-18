https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/melania-trump-farewell-message-violence/2021/01/18/id/1006129

First lady Melania Trump said in her farewell message that “violence is never the answer,” a few weeks after her husband’s supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress formalized his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States,” she said in a video released on Twitter. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

She went on to highlight her “Be Best” campaign that was the focus of her time as first lady.

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of ‘Be Best,'” she said. “To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.”

Although the first lady did not specifically address the recent riot by her husband’s supporters, she did say, “Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

She concluded, “To all of the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

