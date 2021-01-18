https://www.theepochtimes.com/melania-trump-says-serving-as-first-lady-has-been-greatest-honor-of-my-life_3661672.html

First Lady Melania Trump said in a farewell video released Thursday that serving in the position has been an honor. “My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace. The past four years have been unforgettable,” she said. Trump, 50, a Slovenian native, married President Donald Trump in 2005. She gave birth to their son, Barron, the following year. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination,” Trump added. “I see the faces of brave young soldiers who have told me with pride in their eyes how much they love serving this …

