https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michigan-republican-certify-election-results/2021/01/18/id/1006134

The Michigan Republican Party has chosen to drop the member of its party who voted to certify the state’s disputed presidential election results, instead putting forth the names of three others for the Board of Canvassers including one who sought to have the state legislature reclaim its authority over the electors.

Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox submitted the names of Linda Lee Tarver, Tony Daunt, and Tori Sachs to replace Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term expires Jan. 31, a letter to Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 8, The Detroit News reported.

Van Langevelde voted with two Democrats on Nov. 23 to certify the vote, making it 3-0 despite numerous claims of fraud and other irregularities.

The other Republican on the board, Norm Shinkle, abstained, saying his home was the focus of Democrat demonstrators and he received 7,000 emails and more than 40 phone calls – many of them threatening – demanding he vote for certification.

“The mentality here was whoever threatens the most wins,” Shinkle said.

In a statement Monday quoted by The Detroit News, Van Langevelde said he was never contacted by the Michigan GOP if he wanted to serve a second term and stood by his vote.

“My conscience is clear, and I am confident that my decision is on the right side of the law and history,” the statement said.

Whitmer has until Wednesday to select one of the three nominees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

