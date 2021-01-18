https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/534711-michigan-gop-pushes-to-replace-member-who-voted-to-certify-election

The Michigan GOP is pushing to replace a member of the Board the State Canvassers that voted to certify President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE’s victory in the state.

According to a letter obtained by The Detroit News, the party is nominating well-known activists to replace Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term ends Jan. 31.

Among the choices is Linda Lee Tarver, who was involved in a lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the key battleground state. Also under consideration is Tony Daunt, director of the Michigan Freedom Fund and political strategist Tori Sachs.

The newspaper notes that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerBiden taps Atlanta mayor for senior DNC role Legislatures boost security after insurrection, FBI warnings Minnesota governor to deploy National Guard to protect state capitol ahead of inauguration MORE (D) has until Wednesday to pick one of the replacements for the position.

Van Langevelde, the Republican vice chairman of the four-member board, joined the two Democratic members to certify Biden’s victory. The board voted 3-0 to certify, and the other GOP member of the board abstained.

Speaking about his decision, Van Langevelde told The Detroit News “My conscience is clear, and I am confident that my decision is on the right side of the law and history.”

“Time will tell that those who spread misinformation and tried to overturn the election were wrong, and they should be held responsible for the chaos and confusion they have caused.”

The Michigan Republican Party didn’t immediately return a request for comment from this story.

Michigan was one of the handful of swing states that President Trump Donald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE and his GOP allies had its eyes on as the president refused to accept his election defeat to Biden.

Biden won 50.6 percent of the vote in Michigan, according to The Washington Post, compared to Trump’s 47.8 percent.

