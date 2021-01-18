https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/migrant-in-northbound-caravan-tells-cnn-that-joe-biden-has-given-us-100-days-to-get-to-the-u-s-and-more/

During the presidential campaign last year, Democrat nominee Joe Biden said that immigration reform would be among his “first 100 days” priorities, including no deportations during that time period:

Biden also said he would provide a pathway to citizenship for the millions currently in the country illegally. Biden’s now about to take office, and that message has clearly made its way across the southern border and into Central America as evidenced by this interview CNN had with a person in a migrant caravan that’s headed north towards the U.S.:

The message has obviously been received.

The media was always happy to help Biden out of any uncomfortable jams by making sure the subjects never came up.

