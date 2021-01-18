https://www.theblaze.com/news/mike-huckabee-says-kamala-harris-should-also-be-impeached-given-standard-used-against-trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) says given the reasoning behind the House of Representatives’ second impeachment of President Donald Trump, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should face the same punishment.

What are the details?

“If we’re going to impeach Donald Trump for what he said, then we’d better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and the looters,” Huckabee told Fox Business over the weekend, pointing out that Harris even established “a monetary fund to get them out of jail on bail so they could get back to the riots.”

“If we’re gonna play this game, everybody should have a turn,” he added.

The Washington Examiner pointed out that “Huckabee was referring to Harris’s support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund following George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests and riots over the summer. The fund was used to pay bail for some rioters and protesters and also helped bail out other violent felons, such as a man accused of raping a young girl.”

Trump was impeached on a single charge of inciting an insurrection over allegations that his actions led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, in a rushed process criticized by some Republicans over the fact that no witnesses were presented nor hearings held ahead of the 232-197 vote. The Senate was in recess during the House actions, and the upper chamber returns to session on Tuesday. It is unclear when its impeachment trial might proceed.

Huckabee, an ardent supporter of Trump since dropping his own 2016 Republican bid for the White House, has also criticized the president for his rhetoric in recent days.

The former governor told Just the News last week, “”We have to be honest, the last month has not been a good one for President Trump, he has sullied his own good reputation. And instead of using the last few weeks to celebrate the successes of his administration, and make the country really wish he was still going to be president, I think some of the rhetoric — and some of it wasn’t all his fault, but still, he’s being blamed, and the net result is people are going to be glad that he’s not on the stage, creating the kind of the discord.

“So he’s gonna have to do some work of repair before he can come back and lead,” Huckabee continued. “Could he run again? I don’t know. Only if he can sort of show that he can be that above-it-all leader and not just deal with his hurts. And I have said to him personally, and I’ve said this about him, when he is at his best is when he’s fighting for the people. When he is at his worst, it’s when he’s fighting for himself.”

