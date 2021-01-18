https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/morning-mika-loses-it-on-air/

“Those riots would not have happened but for Twitter, but for Facebook. Algorithms were set up to cause this sort of radicalism to explode. They set up their business models in a way that would lead to the insurrection.”

Mika then screams at Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg — ‘You are pathetic! You need to be shutdown. Nobody needs what you have to offer. You have destroyed this country!’