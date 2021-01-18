https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/my-point-is-proved-ben-shapiro-has-some-thoughts-on-politico-playbooks-newest-guest-author/

Last week, Ben Shapiro took over Politico’s Playbook for a day. And the world as we knew it ended.

OK, it didn’t really end, but it may as well have for lefties and media snowflakes, who were beside themselves with grief and outrage that someone like Shapiro could be permitted to reach a wider audience with his problematic and dangerous history of arguing that conservatives aren’t, in fact, the spawn of Satan. Politico journalists were possibly the most triggered of all.

Well anyway, several days have passed, and things can at last return to normal.

It’s gonna be OK, everybody:

After the Trump presidency, it should be crystal clear that newsroom diversity is essential to tell the stories defining our generations accurately, guest author @donlemon writes in the latest Playbook: https://t.co/aVzrQ4d4UT — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookplus) January 18, 2021

Ben Shapiro is a scary dude with his ideas and such. Not like Don Lemon, who’s known for his thoughtful and reasonable takes on everything.

Today, Politico @playbook is written by “objective journalist” Don Lemon, who has been consistently suggesting this week that everyone who voted for Trump is an evil racist. Controversy level: 0. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 18, 2021

Well, to be fair, painting Trump voters as racist Klan fans isn’t really controversial for the media, because they’ve been doing it for years.

Which is fine! Just noting a bit of a disparity here. And also that once again, my point is proved: lumping all conservatives together with the Capitol rioters is utterly uncontroversial and largely de rigueur in media. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 18, 2021

