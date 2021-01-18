https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534709-mypillow-ceo-threatened-with-lawsuit-by-dominion-over-misinformation

The CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, has been threatened with legal action by a voting systems company that says he has been one of the leaders of a “misinformation campaign” by baselessly claiming widespread voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems, a company targeted by President TrumpDonald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE and his allies, wrote to Lindell, a friend of Trump, telling the CEO that he “positioned [himself] as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” according to The New York Times.

“Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” the letter reportedly said.

Several other figures in Trump’s legal orbit have been hit with similar warnings from Dominion, including conservative lawyer Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, who have made repeated false claims about widespread electoral fraud and a “rigged” election against Trump.

Earlier this month, Dominion filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Powell for her claims the company rigged the election by manipulating votes.

“The recent attacks on the democratic process are not singular or isolated events,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said at that time. “They are the result of a deliberate and malicious campaign of lies over many months. Sidney Powell and others created and disseminated these lies, assisted and amplified by a range of media platforms.”

