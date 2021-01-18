https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/new-deputy-secretary-of-education-promoted-idea-that-schools-are-responsible-for-the-spirit-murder-of-black-children/

You might recall a post we did a month ago today about teachers in the Seattle Public Schools undergoing anti-racist training, which began with teachers acknowledging they were attending the workshop on stolen land and continued with a discussion about “spirit murder,” a concept from Dr. Bettina Love that professes that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.”

Christopher F. Rufo was sent the training documents by a whistleblower, and he says similar training was given in the San Diego Unified School District:

SCOOP: San Diego Unified School District tells white teachers they are guilty of “spirit murdering” black children and should undergo “antiracist therapy for White educators.” I’ve obtained explosive whistleblower documents from the training session. Let’s dig in. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

This summer, San Diego Unified hired critical race theorist Bettina Love for a district-wide training on “[challenging] the oppressive practices that live within … school organizations.” The district forbade recordings, but my whistleblower took screenshots and detailed notes. pic.twitter.com/haprjyQxgB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

Hey, it’s Dr. Bettina Love again. It looks like she makes a good living going from school district to school district doing anti-racism workshops on the taxpayer’s dime.

But wait, there’s more: Rufo points out that President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Deputy Secretary of Education is Cindy Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.

BREAKING: Joe Biden announces San Diego school superintendent Cindy Martens as his Deputy Secretary of Education. Martens promoted the concept that schools “spirit murder” black children and that white teachers should undergo “antiracist therapy.” Read more👇 https://t.co/WKrk7A6zVF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 18, 2021

According to whistleblower documents, Martens personally introduced the speaker, Bettina Love, and praised her presentation about “spirit murder,” “antiracist therapy,” and “abolitionist teaching.” Martens is one of the most radical superintendents in the country. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 18, 2021

Read the full story about San Diego’s “radicals in the classroom” here. https://t.co/DmBM0vH3SG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 18, 2021

We’re certain the press will freak out just as they did over Betsy DeVos being named Education Secretary.

Well, if anyone had remaining questions about where this is headed… — Dry January Moon. ☠️🌙 (@Goodnight_Mush) January 18, 2021

As I have said, it’s at the sub-cabinet level that the cultural marxists will run wild. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) January 18, 2021

This is not surprising. It’s a terrible place we are heading. — Logue (@manateespirit) January 18, 2021

Well this ought to help unite the country. 🤦🏻 — The Artful Curmudgeon (@Tajuana06075096) January 18, 2021

Be afraid. Whatever is intellectually fashionable in America soon comes to Britain. This divisive lunacy must never darken the door of any school anywhere. — Steven Bigland (@StevenBigland) January 18, 2021

Spirit murder. Kind of what this whole world propaganda is trying to do to an entire country. — Kathryn (@Ktmiller79) January 18, 2021

Spirit murder: an important theory we should all take seriously; “America First”: a partisan slogan that doesn’t belong in official government communications.

Biden voters have no idea what they have voted in. I have already delt with these trainings at past jobs and graduate school. They are absolutely ridiculous and extremely divisive. — Tipsy Hockey Player (@tipsy_hockey27) January 18, 2021

Trump tried to pull the plug on taxpayer money for this training in government institutions, but we’re sure that order will be reversed.

The US is about to see a whole new hell. Good luck over there, many of us with you in spirit. — Next Slide Please (@please_slide) January 18, 2021

Looks like Biden is keeping the wokeness under control just as predicted. — Justin (3’6″, generally unqualified) (@FIIK85) January 18, 2021

Wow. This is awful. — Tadeusz Mrozek, Reaganator (@TadeuszMrozek2) January 18, 2021

This is total insanity. — G. S. Bradley (@GSBradley1) January 18, 2021

Oh shit. Kids are so screwed 😩 — The TARDIS Databanks (@TARDISDatabanks) January 18, 2021

You’ve GOT to be kidding! One of my closest friends moved out of state because of the San Diego school district. Apologists will always be crucified in the end because it will never ever be enough, and yet POC pour in by the thousands for the hope of a free America. — Let’s see what happens next (@Margi911) January 18, 2021

Worth mentioning that few middle class families in San Diego place their children in public schools. Cindy Martens presided over a failure, and was promoted. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 18, 2021

So much healing. So much unity. — Wilson The G🦅🐘 (@UnusualAlloy) January 18, 2021

