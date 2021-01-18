https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/new-deputy-secretary-of-education-promoted-idea-that-schools-are-responsible-for-the-spirit-murder-of-black-children/

You might recall a post we did a month ago today about teachers in the Seattle Public Schools undergoing anti-racist training, which began with teachers acknowledging they were attending the workshop on stolen land and continued with a discussion about “spirit murder,” a concept from Dr. Bettina Love that professes that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.”

Christopher F. Rufo was sent the training documents by a whistleblower, and he says similar training was given in the San Diego Unified School District:

Hey, it’s Dr. Bettina Love again. It looks like she makes a good living going from school district to school district doing anti-racism workshops on the taxpayer’s dime.

But wait, there’s more: Rufo points out that President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Deputy Secretary of Education is Cindy Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.

We’re certain the press will freak out just as they did over Betsy DeVos being named Education Secretary.

Spirit murder: an important theory we should all take seriously; “America First”: a partisan slogan that doesn’t belong in official government communications.

Trump tried to pull the plug on taxpayer money for this training in government institutions, but we’re sure that order will be reversed.

