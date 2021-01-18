https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-jersey-steals-more-than-170k-from-atilis-gym-bank-account/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Tucker Carlson Friday night interview with Ian Smith

“As of yesterday morning, my partner and I checked the bank statement and we had no money in our bank account,” Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith told Tucker Carlson. Smith tweeted that New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy “and his cronies” had seized “100%” of their legal defense funds, an amount he said totaled $173,613.60.

Smith further argued that the seizure amounts to “effectively and intentionally interfering with our right to council. “If you think that’s gonna make us stand down, you’re delusional,” he concluded.

Gyms are allowed to remain open in New Jersey, provided they follow COVID-19 protocols. According to Smith, Atilis Gym patrons are not required to wear masks, thus violating the protocols. The Bellmawr establishment is fined $15,000 every day it remains open and does not adhere to the protocols.