https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/newsoms-brother-law-arrested-domestic-violence/
(FOX NEWS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s brother in law, Joshua Schiller, was arrested Wednesday evening for alleged domestic violence, according to police.
KTVU reported that authorities responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence.
After speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse or cohabitant.