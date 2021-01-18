https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-star-quarterback-aaron-rogers-hypocritical-politicians

While being interviewed on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his $500,000 matching donation to the Barstool Relief Fund, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, spoke about his disdain for California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for their onerous lockdowns which they don’t even abide by.

Even though the All-Pro quarterback had a lot going heading into the weekend as the Packers took on and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, he made time to pitch the relief fund.

“It’s really a call to action for those of us who can donate. Let’s donate. Let’s help our brothers and our sisters out because these are our people. We’re all we got,” said Rogers.

In discussing Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports who started the fund to help struggling businesses, Rogers said to McAfee, “I’ve been following El Presidente on social media for a while; I’ve enjoyed his takes on many different things. And when he got kind of challenged, I was wondering how he would respond. Initially, it was ‘Here’s $500,000, you take it, you figure how to go with the money.’ That changed pretty quickly into him and his folks there figuring out how to get the money out. It’s just an amazing deal, what they’re doing, to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods, but to do it in such a timely fashion. I mean, the money is going out every 24 to 72 hours.”

The Golden State native criticized Pelosi and Newsom for “not even following their own rules.”

“I mean, they put these rules in place. They’re not even following their own rules. I mean, how many people have gotten caught? ‘Don’t travel. Don’t leave the state.’ Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. ‘Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate.’ Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person.”

Rodgers added, “For us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

The former star quarterback of University of California, Berkeley continued, “I think there was such a need. If you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion. I mean, they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away, and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 at this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people, and I think that’s the thing that you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out, because obviously it’s shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

The Barstool Fund has raised over $27 million dollars as of publishing and helped many businesses survive the economic crisis. Rogers added that businesses who are really hurting should reach out because there would be “some opportunities” soon to get some help.



