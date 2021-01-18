https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/okeefe-drops-2nd-undercover-video-on-twitter-and-jack-dorsey/
Twitter Senior Executive Vijaya Gadde Details Plans for Political Censorship on a Global Scale
As promised, James O’Keefe dropped his 2nd undercover video on twitter a few hours ago.
Full story at Project Veritas…
Shorter highlight from twitter…
