https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/okeefe-drops-2nd-undercover-video-on-twitter-and-jack-dorsey/

Posted by Kane on January 18, 2021 2:09 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Twitter Senior Executive Vijaya Gadde Details Plans for Political Censorship on a Global Scale

As promised, James O’Keefe dropped his 2nd undercover video on twitter a few hours ago.

Full story at Project Veritas…

Shorter highlight from twitter…

200+ comments in this morning’s story on O’Keefe…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...