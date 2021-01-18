https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/panic-dc-biden-inaugural-rehearsal-evacuated-fire-blocks-capitol/

The rehearsal at the Capitol Monday morning for Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden was evacuated by officials who told participants “this is not a drill.” The rehearsal had been postponed one day due to security concerns.

Photos and video show the panicked fleeing of the rehearsal:

Today’s Inaugural Rehearsal had to be called off. The terrorists are winning. pic.twitter.com/ncMVJ1roiv — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 18, 2021

BREAKING: Smoke rising behind Capitol building. Inauguration rehearsal appears to be evacuating. Emergency announcement playing at Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/86J9S8CsMY — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) January 18, 2021

Warnings were given over loudspeakers, “BREAKING: Smoke can be seen rising near the U.S. Capitol building. An announcement has gone out over the loud speaker telling people to stay away from doors and windows due to an external security threat”

BREAKING: Smoke can be seen rising near the U.S. Capitol building. An announcement has gone out over the loud speaker telling people to stay away from doors and windows due to an external security threat — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) January 18, 2021

Excerpt from AP report: “Participants were ushered from the West Front of the Capitol. Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex. People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.” The U.S. Secret Service, which is in charge of security for the inauguration, said there was no threat to the public.”

Apparently the fire was at a homeless encampment under a bridge several blocks south of the Capitol.

Around 10 am this morning I heard some pops, saw this fire burning underneath 395 outside of the Capitol South Whole Foods. Our homeless neighbors live under there. Praying no one was in the vicinity when the fire started. Authorities/fire department on scene @WTOP @PoPville pic.twitter.com/DWzAMloNAP — Anna Mahalak (@annamarieDC) January 18, 2021

PHOTOS: Officials say evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire burning under an expressway bridge just few blocks away and not believed to be a threat. (CLOSER LOOK) pic.twitter.com/1pJT8NkxCS — The “Breaking News” Reporter (@BreakingNewsIP) January 18, 2021

More photos and video:

White House Marines secure the East Front door of the #USCapitol during an external #securitythreat during the dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. #Capitol. 📷epa-efe / Jim Lo Scalzo pic.twitter.com/DoHuMIQAs5 — european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) January 18, 2021

West front of Capitol being evacuated for an “external security threat” pic.twitter.com/tbmyXbKbh4 — Jasper Colt (@jaspercolt) January 18, 2021

The crypt is busy with staff as the West Front of the Capitol is evacuated during inauguration rehearsal pic.twitter.com/WR43sMAppL — Jasper Colt (@jaspercolt) January 18, 2021

Propane tanks in homeless camp suspected: “BREAKING: Guard source tells me a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp near the Capitol. Several other propane tanks have been spotted laying around and are being investigated by police.”

Witnessed it, this is correct. Series of small explosions constant with small propane tank rupture pic.twitter.com/S4LsRww0DE — Nate Taylor (@NateTaylorDC) January 18, 2021

