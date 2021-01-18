https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/parler-john-matze-january-return/2021/01/18/id/1006130

The Parler social media platform supposedly favored by conservatives should be up and running again by the end of the month, CEO John Matze said.

The company was able to launch a static website over the weekend and recover the company’s data, Matze told Fox News.

“I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up,” Matze said during a telephone interview.

Parler reportedly has moved its domain registration to the company Epik after Amazon Web Services abruptly suspended the social media site for what it claimed was “egregious content” related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It essentially blamed Parler for allowing people to use the platform to organize during the chaos.

Amazon apparently made no such claims of Twitter during the riots in numerous cities of the summer. Twitter reportedly uses Amazon as well.

Parler must still find a company whose servers will allow the social media platform to return.

“Every day it changes wildly, but I feel confident now,” Matze said. “We’re making significant progress. When you go into Parler.com it doesn’t go into the void now, it hits a server, and it returns just one piece of information.”

Matze announced the return of the site Saturday by a one tongue-in-cheek “parley” post.

“Is this thing on?” he wrote.

Parler has sued Amazon, claiming breach of contract, antitrust violations, and motivation of “political animus.”

It was able to recover its data from Amazon on Friday, which could enable it relaunch.

“Now we can actually rebuild Parler,” Matze said. “It’s critically important.”

