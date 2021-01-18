https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/parler-chief-policy-officer-says-company-exploring-use-ai?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast that the social media platform is considering the utilization of artificial intelligence in relation to policing content posted on the platform.

Peikoff noted that the company is dedicated to free speech within the confines of the law, but that they “will not knowingly allow our platform to be used as a vehicle for the commission of crime or making threats.”

She said that Parler is “exploring working with AI in certain ways consistent with our commitment to privacy and due process and free speech.”

“So what we did not have is, we did not have an algorithm that was automatically scanning content. But we did have the ability of any person on Parler to report any content that they saw that they thought was in violation of our community guidelines. We welcomed people, we asked them to please do that. And then we also had a community jury full of volunteers, hundreds of volunteers, who were adjudicating on the reports,” Peikoff explained.

“We had added a task force to go to certain locations within Parler where we would see lots of spam or other types of violations as well,” she also noted. “So it was a work in progress, which you would expect of any startup, and especially an ideologically principled startup like Parler was. We wanted to enforce these guidelines but at the same time we wanted to do it consistent with the maximum amount of privacy for the people on the platform and due process as well.”

The company’s app was recently suspended from both Google Play and the Apple App Store. And Parler has been working to get its social media platform back up after it was forced offline because Amazon Web Services suspended the company’s account.

Peikoff noted that it is possible to load apps onto Android devices that are not available in the Google Play store: “As for Google, it’s not really necessary to be in the Google Play store for people to be able to sideload an app onto the Android device,” she noted.

She also noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated that Parler could potentially get back into the Apple App Store in the future.

“Well, we’ve only suspended them…if they get their moderation together they would be back on there,” Cook said during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

