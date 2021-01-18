https://hannity.com/media-room/parting-gift-outgoing-senator-loeffler-donates-final-paycheck-to-capitol-police-memorial-fund/
PARTING GIFT: Outgoing Senator Loeffler Donates Final Paycheck to Capitol Police Memorial Fund
Outgoing Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler will reportedly donate her last Congressional paycheck to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund following the death of one of their officers during the riots on January 6th.
