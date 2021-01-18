https://www.oann.com/peaceful-demonstrations-held-at-state-capitols-across-u-s/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=peaceful-demonstrations-held-at-state-capitols-across-u-s

Members of the California National Guard stand watch at the entrance to the state Capitol parking lot in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan.17, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized the National Guard over concerns that protests around next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden could turn violent. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:39 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Protesters gathered at state houses across the country to voice their frustrations ahead of Inauguration Day.

A number of state capitols were heavily fortified in preparation for what some officials believed might be violent demonstrations on Sunday. This came after the FBI issued a warning to Washington, D.C. and all 50 states about potential armed protests.

However, demonstrations remained relatively peaceful. The majority of these state houses saw only a couple dozen protesters at most, while some state capitol streets were even empty.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some protesters, such as those in the open-carry state of Ohio, were armed, but not violent. By the end of the day, there were reportedly no clashes and several demonstrators voiced they had no intention of committing violence.

Meanwhile, officials at several state capitols said they still plan to remain heavily guarded as a precaution leading up to January 20.

Ohio state troopers provide security at the Ohio Statehouse as armed protestors look on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

MORE NEWS: Unprecedented Inauguration Security: Is it Warranted?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...