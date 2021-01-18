https://www.oann.com/peaceful-lobby-day-pro-gun-rally-in-richmond-va/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=peaceful-lobby-day-pro-gun-rally-in-richmond-va

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Virginia gun rights advocates demonstrated peacefully outside of the state Capitol amid their annual Lobby Day protest. On Monday, dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Richmond to challenge recently passed gun control legislation.

Beginning this year, Richmond is enforcing an ordinance hindering access to concealed carry permits in the normally open carry state.

Virginians participate in Lobby Day demonstrations every year, promoting their right to challenge lawmakers and their policies.

Lobby day thread Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/zaeQFah82h — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 18, 2021

“Lobby Day has traditionally been the time for citizens of Virginia to come and express their concerns to politicians,” Mike Dunn, member of the Boogaloo Boys movement said. “It’s been a chance to make your voice heard, and with recent unconstitutional gun ordinances banning open carry at any events or protests that should be permitted, we’re going to come and defy it.”

Local law enforcement were worried the event would draw a large and violent crowd, but it remained peaceful. This came as officials prepare for threats of violent rallies near inauguration day.

