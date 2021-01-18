https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/yes-president-trump-won

Washington (ChurchMilitant.com) – President Trump’s trade advisor has released the final volume of his damning three-part report on election fraud less than a week before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon

On Thursday, Peter Navarro issued Yes, President Trump Won. The report makes a persuasive case for unprecedented election fraud perpetrated against the American people and the sanctity of the Republic. Navarro describes this final volume as the “capstone” of his analysis of the question: “Was the 2020 presidential election stolen from Donald J. Trump?”

The 14-page report, including 52 references, “provide[s] the most up-to-date statistical ‘receipts’ with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state,” Navarro explains. Yes, President Trump Won comes just days after The Art of the Steal and almost a month after The Immaculate Deception.

For Navarro, “receipts” — a term Steve Bannon has made famous on his War Room podcast series — refers to the overwhelming evidence of fraud revealed in thousands of affidavits attesting to voting irregularities, proof of tens of thousands of illegal votes cast in battleground states and audits of voting machines showing statistical discrepancies, even impossibilities.

Overwhelming evidence of fraud revealed in thousands of affidavits attesting to voting irregularities.

“One picture is worth a thousand words,” Navarro told Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic Saturday.

The third volume presents a “matrix,” according to Trump’s advisor, that allows readers to visualize in a table format how the presidential election was rigged in Biden’s favor. It further provides a “well-documented tally of potentially illegal votes on a state-by-state and category-by-category basis.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The battleground states referenced in the report are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The categories that Navarro matches to each state include:

Absentee ballots cast from addresses other than those where voters legally reside

Dead voters

Double voters: in-state

Juvenile voters (<18 years old)

Felon voters

Non-citizen voters

Poll-watcher or poll-observer abuses

Voting machine irregularities (fake/manufactured ballots and spikes)

An example of Navarro’s method can be seen in his analysis of what happened in Michigan. The matrix for Michigan tabulates 446,803 potentially illegal votes — a number that represents almost three times the alleged Biden victory margin of 154,818 votes.

The report confirms this finding by presenting the following:

The largest amount of ballots in question in Michigan stems from inexplicable vote tabulation surges along with alleged voting machine irregularities and ballots counted despite lacking voter registration numbers. There were also two major questionable “Biden vote spikes” in the early hours of Nov. 4. At 3:50 a.m. EST, Michigan added 54,497 additional ballots cast for Joe Biden and just 4,718 votes cast for President Trump. At 6:31 a.m. EST, an update showed an additional 141,258 votes cast for Biden, while President Trump received just 5,968 additional ballots. Additionally, it is illegal in Michigan to count absentee ballots without having corresponding voter registration numbers for corresponding precincts, according to state law. Despite this, election officials allowed over 174,000 of these ballots to be counted anyway. Michigan also processed ballots of over 35,000 voters without addresses on state records … in blatant violation of state election law. Lastly, over 27,800 ballots were requested under the name of a registered voter without their knowledge and/or consent.

Navarro likewise provides statistical receipts and evidence for each of the battleground states.

Now he is calling for a full investigation based on the evidence presented in the trilogy.

“If the U.S. Congress and state legislatures across the six battleground states ignore this evidence, they will do so not just at their own peril but also at the peril of America’s faith in our elections and the sanctity of our Republic,” he warns.

“If the Democrat Party, RINO elements of the Republican Party, the anti-Trump mainstream media, and the out-of-control censoring social media oligarchs do not cease and desist from their efforts to suppress the search for truth about the 2020 election,” he thundered, “history will judge all of these people, corporations, and institutions in the harshest possible manner.”

Navarro expressed confidence in the strength of his “receipts” compared to Nancy Pelosi’s vicious impeachment campaign on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Monday.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I’ll tell you what, as that impeachment trial is going on, Donald J. Trump is going to have his alternate TV station going on somehow and get out those receipts. If she wants to go after him by saying there was no election fraud and that was the problem, make my day, Nancy,” Navarro said, referring to Pelosi.

“The president is just itching to defend himself on this issue, and we have the receipts,” Navarro told Bannon.

On Bannon’s Saturday podcast, Navarro and Bannon indicated they plan to take “their receipts” on the road — leveling them against any resistance by the media or Congress to the “truth” of voter fraud. Navarro quipped he wished he had called the report “The Big Truth.”

The president is just itching to defend himself on this issue, and we have the receipts.

Signaling hope while acknowledging the absurd demand to forget the fraud for the sake of unity, he had something to say.

“While it is now politically correct in progressive circles and the mainstream media to demand that all Americans submit and confess to the ‘truth’ of what may well be the fiction of a free and fair election,” Navarro said this “will likely have the opposite effect.”

— Campaign 31877 —

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.



We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please We rely onto support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

