https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/01/18/project-veritas-drops-another-video-on-twitter-this-one-on-the-plans-for-global-political-censorship-n312182
About The Author
Related Posts
President Trump And Others Tell Lin Wood To ‘Knock It Off’ With Georgia Election Boycott
December 4, 2020
Mark Levin Has Seen Enough: 'It Is Time for the US Supreme Court to Intercede' — and He's Definitely Not Happy With PA
December 7, 2020
All Chinese Nationals in the US are Intelligence Assets of Chinese Government — Sleeping With Politicians is a Tactic
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy