https://www.oann.com/rep-cohen-accuses-rep-boebert-of-helping-capitol-protesters-without-evidence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-cohen-accuses-rep-boebert-of-helping-capitol-protesters-without-evidence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) fired back at Democrat claims that she helped protesters case the Capitol building ahead of the January 6 demonstrations.

On Monday, Boebert told reporters she did not give any Capitol tours between January 3 and 6. This statement came after Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) accused the GOP freshman of giving Capitol protesters a tour ahead of the violent attack.

However, Cohen had no real evidence backing up his claims that these tours were related to the protest.

Rep. Cohen was asked directly on CNN whether he knows for a fact that anyone in that Boebert tour later rioted. “No. Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Cohen says. #copolitics — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) January 18, 2021

When a reporter asked Cohen if he was certain the people who were in the alleged tour also attended the riot, Cohen responded by saying “no, absolutely not.”

Based on Boebert’s claims, she could not have given these tours ahead of the protest as she did not even have access to the Capitol before being sworn in on January 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

