https://noqreport.com/2021/01/18/rep-steve-cohen-claims-national-guard-trump-voters-are-part-of-large-suspect-group-to-kill-joe-biden/

Joe Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20th. Following the November 6 riots at the Capitol, tens of thousands of Nation Guard troops have been deployed to Washington DC and capitols across the country. But now Democrats are saying the protectors are the ones who should be vetted as potential threats, and one Democratic congressman claims any of them who voted for President Trump are part of the “large suspect group.”

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen was on CNN to express his fears of the so-called “insurrection” coming in the form of United States military members attempting to kill Biden.

Apparently voting for Trump makes you a potential terrorist who needs to be removed from military duty. pic.twitter.com/P3oDEGDDv6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2021

It’s not only an insult to the men and women who serve, but it’s an insult to the 80 million Americans who voted for President Trump to be considered potential domestic terrorists as a result of their ballots. Even CNN had to push back, though only lightly.

According to the NY Post:

The FBI is vetting every National Guard member stationed in the nation’s capital for Inauguration Day after concerns of a possible attack from within the ranks. The vetting process, spurned by worries from defense officials, was confirmed by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy in an interview with The Associated Press.

”We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said.

“The question is, is that all of them? Are there others? We need to be conscious of it and we need to put all of the mechanisms in place to thoroughly vet these men and women who would support any operations like this.”

This is a glimpse at a future in which anyone who expresses a conservative ideology will be considered potential terrorist threats. This is the ultimate gaslighting in scope and scale, and it’s happening before our eyes.

